About the film FATHER SON RUN tells the story of Wally & Erik, a father and son who are trying to make up for lost time after spending most of their lives apart. Their plan? Film a documentary as they embark on a cross country motorcycle road trip from Wally's home in Fort Collins, Colorado to Erik's world in Brooklyn, New York even though Erik has never ridden a motorcycle (or made a documentary) before. FATHER SON RUN shows what can happen when a father and son try and fit a childhood worth of memories into 1,800 miles on the road.